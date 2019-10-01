Homes evacuated after another gas leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three homes in Lawrence were forced to evacuate following yet another gas leak Tuesday, officials said.

Fire officials said a contractor struck a gas line, leading to a leak on Canton Street.

No one was injured, and the people who were forced to leave were allowed back into their homes.

The leak comes less than a week after a leak Friday that forced hundreds of people out of their homes early in the morning, after a contractor accidentally punctured a gas main that was incorrectly labeled as a water valve.

