Homicide investigation underway after 74-year-old NH woman found dead in her home

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her home early Saturday morning in Derry, New Hampshire, officials say.

Derry police officers responding to a 911 call from the residence of 151 Bypass 28 found 74-year-old Ellen Munstis dead in her home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner, and Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone announce that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation of the home.

A preliminary investigation suggests Munstis’ death was an isolated incident and there’s no threat of danger to the community.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Sunday morning.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with any information on the residence or this incident is encouraged to call the Derry Police Department Detective Unit at 603-432-6111.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)