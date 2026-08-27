HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating what they’re calling an accidental, self-inflicted shooting of a 3-year-old in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Officers say the shooting happened in a car parked in a driveway around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The child was rushed to a New Hampshire hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

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