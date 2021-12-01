LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leominster police are working to determine if a smash and grab that was caught on a store’s surveillance camera is linked to other recent break-ins reported in the area.

The video captures men in hoodies and masks as they break into ATA Wearhouse on Lancaster Street. They are seen running in and out of the building with their arms full. Police say the thieves were able to get away with more than $40,000 worth of merchandise.

The store just opened its doors six months ago and owner David Iacaboni said the thieves were in and out in just three minutes.

“It definitely doesn’t look like their first rodeo,” Iacaboni said. “It’s tough. It’s just tough. You can’t do that. You can’t do certain things to certain businesses because you can destroy a business with one incident like that.”

Iacaboni said he is disheartened by the actions of the thieves because he is just trying to earn a living.

“It’s not even about the stuff at this point,” he said. “I would rather these guys just stop doing [this]. I hope this is their last stop.”

KERMS Boutique in Randolph was hit too this week. The people who hit it smashed through the front door and bolted with a lot of merchandise.

This follows a recent smash and grab at a pricy sneaker store in Lunenburg. Now, police are trying to figure out if all these are connected.

“We are working vigorously with what information we have and if anything leads to the other communities we will share,” said Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy.

