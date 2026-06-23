MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of guests at a hotel in Medford were evacuated Tuesday over chemical concerns, with two people having to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

Medford police and Fire responded to the Fairfield Townplace Suites on Station Landing after guests at the hotel reported a strong chemical smell. Police said it is a hazmat situation.

No other details were immediately available.

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