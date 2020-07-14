Hotel in tiny New England town named best resort in Northeast, 3rd-best in America

LOWER WATERFORD, Vt. (WHDH) — A hidden and luxurious hotel in a tiny New England town has been named the best resort in the Northeast and third-best in the United States.

The Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont, has also been crowned the 39th best resort hotel by Travel+Leisure Magazine.

The magazine’s 2020 rankings are a result of its annual reader survey in which hotels around the world are rated on a variety of characteristics including facilities, location, service, food, value, and overall guest experience.

Rabbit Hill Inn scored a near-perfect rating of 96.69, marking the second straight year it has received the prestigious honor.

“Knowing that our score comes exclusively from guests who took the time to rate their experience brings us the biggest satisfaction,” said Brian Mulcahy, co-owner of the Rabbit Hill Inn. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing staff who are committed to consistently providing our extraordinary guest experience, brilliant cuisine, and exceptional service with warmth and sincerity.”

All rooms at the Inn have private baths and some include lavish double whirlpool or hydromassage tubs for two or oversized spa showers. Most rooms and suites feature working fireplaces and many have views of the White Mountains.

Over 300,000 readers participate in Travel+Leisure Magazine’s annual survey.

