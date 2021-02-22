House approves plan to cancel special election if Walsh leaves Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state House of Representatives approved a proposal to cancel the special mayoral election in Boston if Mayor Marty Walsh heads to Washington, but the plan still needs to be approved by the Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker.

Boston is already scheduled to have a mayoral election this fall, but the city charter requires a special election if Walsh leaves before March 5. Walsh has been nominated to be President Joe Biden’s secretary of labor and is awaiting Senate confirmation.

City Council President Kim Janey will serve as mayor if Walsh is approved.

