BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are once again debating whether motorists should be required to put down their cellphones while behind the wheel.

The question is not a new one on Beacon Hill. Legislation that would permit drivers to use their cellphones in hands-free mode only has been advanced by the Senate in previous years but has not come up for a final vote in the House.

That could change on Wednesday with the House expected to debate a bill that would have Massachusetts join at least 18 other states that outlaw hand-held cellphones while driving, except for emergency calls.

Motorists would be allowed a single swipe or tap to activate hands-free technology.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern that a cellphone law might lead to more racial profiling by police in traffic stops.

