LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The future homebuyer of a recently listed house in Los Angeles may need to keep their eyes open for Freddy Krueger.

The home featured in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” has been listed on the market for $3.25 million.

The property at 1428 N Genesee Ave. in Los Angeles comes with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a terrace, and an indoor pool.

The single-family home built in 1919 is 2,700 square feet and sits on .16 acres.

