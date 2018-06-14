Manchester, NH police locate, arrest teen stabbing suspect

A Manchester, New Hampshire teen accused of stabbing a man who assaulted one of his relatives was arrested Thursday, police said.

Manchester police officers responding to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Somerville and Wilson streets about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday met a woman who said her 18-year-old son, Levi Alvarez, had been stabbed in the stomach.

While speaking with Alvarez, police determined his stabbing was the result of a domestic assault situation involving his 17-year-old girlfriend on Clay Street, police said.

Alvarez, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound, was later arrested on charges of simple assault and criminal threatening and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

As a result of the stabbing, police have obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Call, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who is accused of stabbing Alvarez.

Call was arrested about 11:40 a.m. Thursday.