Hudson, NH woman accused of leaving Moltov cocktail under car

Karen Dowling, 21, of Hudson, New Hampshire. Courtesy Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman accused of leaving a Moltov cocktail under a vehicle last month was captured Thursday in Nashua, police said.

Officers investigating the discovery of a Moltov cocktail under a car on Sept. 12 identified Karen Dowling, 31, of Hudson, New Hampshire, as their suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest, according to Nashua police.

Dowling was arrested about 10:32 a.m. on one count of use of a Moltov cocktail, a Class B felony punishable by up to seven years in jail.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on Oct. 25.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

