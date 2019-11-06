Hudson police seek public support for sergeant who suffered stroke while visiting son overseas

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hudson Police Department is asking the public to help support the family of Sgt. Scott Chaulk, who suffered a stroke while visiting his son overseas last month, officials said.

Chaulk, 53, suffered a stroke on Oct. 30 while visiting his son, who is studying abroad in Barcelona, according to the department.

The veteran sergeant has been hospitalized since suffering the stroke. He has already undergone one surgery but doctors don’t know when he will be able to return home.

The department is now asking residents and members of the community to help support the Chaulk family as medical expenses begin to mount.

“We are all very concerned about Scott, his wife, Donna, and their sons, Ryan and Zach, and we are keeping them in our thoughts constantly,” Police Chief Michael D. Burks said in a news release. “Anything that members of the Hudson community can do to help them in their time of need would be greatly appreciated, as we want to do whatever is possible to ease the burden brought on by this sudden turn of events.”

Chaulk joined the department in April 1998 as a patrolman and later served as a detective before earning a promotion to sergeant in 2015.

A fund has been established to accept donations to help cover Chaulk’s medical costs.

Contributions can be sent to the following address:

Chaulk Family Medical Fund

Avidia Bank (Account 5395)

42 Main St.

Hudson, Massachusetts 01749

