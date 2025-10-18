BOSTON (WHDH) - A huge crowd of area residents descended on Boston Common on Saturday for a No Kings rally to protest the direction of the country under the Trump Administration, one of thousands of demonstrations held nationwide.

Waving signs and chanting slogans, many of those in attendance said they fear Trump’s consolidation of presidential power.

“Project 2025 is a little less than 50 percent implemented already. It’s right on schedule where they planned it to be. Is he a king? No. Is he moving, are the Trumplicans, not the Republicans, are the Trumplicans and him moving towards that, absolutely,” one demonstrator said

Another said, “People that are still blinded by what’s going on and still following that start to see that this is real, that people are being hurt, that there needs to be a stop to it. I don’t know what the right stop is.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, one of a hanful of state Democrats who took the stage, said the mass demonstration was important for enthusiasm ahead of next year’s elections.

“In Boston, every day is a good day to fight for our families and for our future,” she said.

“We’re headed into an election cycle that’s very, very important of federal seats very soon and every voice matters and every vote matters. So sometimes we need to come together to collectively see how many are there,” she added.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)