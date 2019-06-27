Hugh Jackman hands out coffee to Bostonians at Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood icon Hugh Jackman handed out coffee to Bostonians at Faneuil Hall on Thursday afternoon.

7NEWS spotted the ‘X-Men’ star handing out free samples of Laughing Man coffee.

Jackman also took time to sign autographs and take selfies with many fans who flocked to the coffee truck.

Jackman started the fair trade coffee company a few years back and established the Laughing Man Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds of all coffee sales is invested in programs that “clear the way to health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families.”

In 2018, the Laughing Man Foundation, in collaboration with Fair Trade, helped 100 families improve their homes and provided 40 students with college scholarships.

In addition to a fleet of coffee trucks, Laughing Man has a pair of cafes in New York City.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)