HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull man that died in an apparent drowning has been identified.

Robert Nolan, 76, died after drowning off the coast of Nantasket Beach Wednesday night.

Crews responded after an unresponsive man was found floating in the waters near Nantasket Beach. First responders pronounced Nolan dead at about 8:40 p.m. while at the scene.

Technicians from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later took custody of Nolan’s body to be taken back to their office for examination.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

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