Hull teen charged with bringing bullets to school

HULL, Mass. (WHDH) — A Hull teenager was charged after officials said they brought bullets to school.

School officials said the student took a picture of three bullets and sent it to another student. No threats were made.

“Incidents of this nature are something we take very seriously at Hull Public Schools and I am pleased that the policies and procedures we have in place were followed today to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff,” said Superintendent Michael Devine in a letter that was sent home to parents.

The student who was charged was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)