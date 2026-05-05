PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson mother who had been missing since 2019 has been found dead in Plymouth.

Sandra Crispo, 54, was reported missing by family members. The FBI said hunters discovered her body on a trail in Plymouth.

Crispo was last seen on August 7, 2019. She was reported missing two days later after family members were unable to reach her and discovered she was not inside her home.

On March 6, 2025, a hunter found what was believed to be human remains near the breakdown lane between exits 13 and 14 off Route 3N in Plymouth.

Troopers responded and found a portion of a human skull. The remains were taken to the State Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)