Hundreds attend vigil for 13-year-old girl killed by alleged drunken driver

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Plymouth Sunday to mourn a 13-year-old girl who was killed in an alleged drunken-driving crash in Pembroke last week.

Community members and loved ones paid an emotional tribute to Claire Zisserson who died on Dec. 29 after prosecutors say the Subaru hatchback she was riding in on Route 139 was struck by a Hi-Way Safety Systems, Inc. truck driven by 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell, of Marshfield.

Organizers of the vigil, which was held on what would have been Zisseron’s 14th birthday, said they wanted to focus on her life and give her fellow classmates a chance to heal.

“We wanted to make sure we were able to honor her and honor her family,” said organizer Katie Kearnay. “I’m very humbled by everybody that came out tonight.”

Zack Adams, a friend of Zisserson, spoke during the vigil at Brewster Gardens, remembering her as someone who was always smiling.

“I think Claire would have been very happy, up there, looking down on us. I’m sure she’s saying ‘wow.’ It’s just very great to see this many people turn up to an event like this,” he said. “Claire always had a smile and a laugh on her face. That laugh and that smile will be with us forever. They’ll be alive in our hearts. She’ll always be with us and we will never forget her.”

Zisseron’s classmates returned to Rising Tide Public Charter School Monday with heavy hearts.

“Claire has been an amazing family member of our school,” Head of School Michael O’Keefe during the vigil. “The loss of any family member is as hard as it gets. And so tomorrow is going to be really hard for us not having her with us.”

Grief counselors will be made available to students and staff throughout the day.

