Hundreds attend vigil in for 4 Mass. family members killed in tragic Florida crash

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the Whitman Middle School Friday night to pay their respects to the family of the four Massachusetts family members killed in a chain-reaction crash near Walt Disney World

Julie Smith, 41, her 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, and 11-year-old Jaxon, all of Whitman, succumbed to their injuries after a truck rear-ended their rental van on State Road 429 in Kissimmee, Florida Tuesday night, causing it to roll over, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.

The Scarlett and Jaxon’s maternal grandmother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay, of South Weymouth, was also pronounced dead.

“We’re just a strong community and whatever we need to do to support this family we will,” organizer Helen Iannone said. “Today, tomorrow and in the future.”

Many wrote messages of hope and love to the family including long-time friend Judith Gonsalves who taught each child.

“It’s such a wonderful family and just to walk into where I work now, it just feels so empty.” She said. “But, I had to come out. I just have to be there for the family.”

A total of eight family members from Massachusetts were inside the rental van at the time of the crash.

Scarlett’s twin sister and her 10-year-old sister were not injured. Their father and maternal grandfather are in stable condition at a hospital.

The community is now focusing on what is ahead for the family members who survived.

“I hope that they manage because they have a long road ahead of them. I just want them to know we all care and we are here for them for whatever they need,” Gonsalves said.

A grief counselor will be on hand at the children’s schools for students and staff.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)