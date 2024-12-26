BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered Friday for the funeral of a Brockton firefighter who died while responding a call earlier this month.

Jeffrey Albanese was born and raised in Brockton and served in the department for 24 years. On Thursday and Friday, his hometown came together to remember him and his service to the community.

During his time in the department, he worked his way up to senior man of Engine Company 4. He died after going into cardiac arrest while responded to a call.

The line of men and women in uniform outside St. Edith Parish in Brockton stretched around the church.

Richard MacKinnon Jr. of the Professional Firefighters on Massachusetts, described Albanese as “Just a fun loving guy.”

On Friday, he said, “Every day he loved going to work, he loved being at the fire house, he loved responding to people and helping people and that’s what we heard inside the church today was a lot of stories of how he helped people and what it meant to him.”

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson said, “To just see everybody come out and the numbers to support one another and to see the sea of hats and the bagpipers and everything it’s a very emotional thing. It sounds cliché, but you leave in the morning and you never know if you’re going to come home and it’s true and this is the proof of it.”

