Hundreds gather to bid farewell to tow truck driver killed in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of people, including family, friends and tow truck drivers from across the Northeast, gathered Wednesday to bid farewell to Daniel Coady, who was killed last week while responding to a crash on Interstate 495 in Andover.

Countless tow trucks lined Route 114 and filled the Andover Mall parking lot in a massive outpouring that’s rarely seen.

“It shows that no matter what shirt you put on, what truck you drive, what company you work for, we’re all there for each other,” said Jamie Farrell, of Stephen’s Automotive.

Tow drivers from as far away as New York and New Jersey made the trip north to honor Coady, who worked for the Lawrence-based Coady’s Towing Services.

The North Andover native was towing a vehicle from a crash on 495 southbound when a woman struck and killed him with her car. Investigators said the driver – Sheena Dion – was drunk at the time. She is facing several charges, including motor vehicle homicide.

“Dan Coady left his home that night to tow a wrecked vehicle off the highway and he expected to return to his family. He never did,” said Todd Chase, of the Mass. Statewide Towing Association.

It wasn’t just tow truck drivers who joined the solemn solute. Emergency responders, including state police, came out to pay their respects.

“We work hand-in-hand together,” State Police Sgt. Brian McAnally said. “We all face the same dangers.”

A moving tribute to a fallen tow truck driver as hundreds gather in North Andover for Dan Coadys funeral #7News pic.twitter.com/wvOK12h6hl — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 21, 2018

Tow drivers say the powerful funeral procession sends a message to motorists to steer clear of emergency responders.

Coady leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)