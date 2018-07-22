Hundreds honor fallen trooper during ride from Hudson to Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) – Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to take part in a ride from Hudson to Worcester in honor Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Led by police, riders made their way from Hudson to Worchester, some wearing shirts and others displaying decals in Clardy’s name.

Clardy, a husband and father of six, was killed when his cruiser was struck while he was conducting a traffic stop on March 16, 2016.

Following Saturday’s ride, people gathered in prayer for the fallen trooper. The riders also shared a meal, the event had food, T-shirts, and other items for sale and raffle to help raise money in Clardy’s name.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Clardy Children’s Fund.

