Hundreds of Boston kids take part in 10th annual Shop With a Cop event

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers assisted Santa on Monday by taking some local kids on a holiday shopping spree.

It’s all part of an effort to brighten the Christmas season for city kids during the 10th annual Shop With a Cop event.

“I get to buy some things for my mom, my sister, and also something for me,” said Jordan Michel, of Dorchester.

Nearly 400 kids were shopping with officers Monday night.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said it’s just one small way of giving back.

“The Boston Police Department really believes when you don’t isolate families, when you reach out to all the families who maybe had a couple challenges throughout the year, to bring them some Christmas joy, let’s do it, it brings the city together,” he said.

