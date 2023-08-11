WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of motorcycle riders were on hand Friday morning to help give a final farewell to a Vietnam veteran.

The motorcyclists turned out after a Weymouth funeral home made a request to a local American Legion Riders group, asking if volunteers could help escort Anthony Meizis to his final resting place in Bourne.

Shared on the Department Of Mass American Legion Riders Facebook page, a funeral director at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home put out the request earlier this week, explaining how Meizis had no family or next of kin that could attend his funeral service.

“I had heard of your organization, making sure that no veteran was buried alone, and I would be forever grateful if you would assist me in escorting him to Bourne for his burial and military honors,” Cara Johnson said. “Especially since he loved motorcycles.”

A few days later, hundreds of motorcyclists took part in the procession for the Navy Lance Corporal, heading down Main Street in Weymouth and proceeding to the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

In addition to the riders, dozens of people gathered along the route to show their support.

“I heard the story from a lot of fellow bikers and we wanted to come out and show our support,” said Krista Gotell, who came out with her children and sister.

“I was touched by the story because nobody should be buried alone – we should have support for everybody,” she said. “He fought for our country and we need to be there for everybody, every veteran.”

Her sister, Kellie Barhight, shared a similar message.

“It made me really sad that he had nobody,” Barhight said. “I went to a military college – a lot of my friends are in the military, and when I heard that he was going to be buried alone, you know, five seconds of my day is important to give back to the community because the fact is, nobody should be buried alone.”

An obituary for Meizis, 80, can be found here.

