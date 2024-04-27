BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers lined the procession route from Billerica to Boston to pay their respects to fallen Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor, who was tragically struck by an excavator on Friday afternoon.

Taylor was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in a vehicle flanked by state police. Columns of state troopers led Taylor over the Zakim Bridge and through downtown Boston as first responders from across the state lined the road as he passed by.

The Billerica community is shattered by the sudden loss of a beloved police officer.

“He did it passionately, he loved helping the people in this community,” Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said of Taylor. “Every single one of the officers loved him like a brother.”

A vigil is planned for Sunday night at Billerica Memorial High School at 7:30 p.m. An official vigil is planned in Boston at a later date.

