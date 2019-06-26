Hundreds of Wayfair workers to walk out over furniture sales to migrant detention facilities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of employees at the Boston-based Wayfair are planning to walk out of work on Wednesday to protest furniture sales to migrant detention facilities on the southern border.

Organizers claim the company is selling $200,000 in beds and furniture to a government contractor that runs the migrant facilities.

Although more than 500 employees signed a petition to get the company to end all business with the contractor, Wayfair’s leadership apparently denied their request.

Wayfair employee Anu Silam says he plans to take part in the walkout.

“We don’t want to deny these kids at the border who don’t have the proper living materials, they don’t have the beds,” he told 7NEWS. “I think we want to supply that to them but I think we want to do that in a way that it doesn’t look like were profiting off someone else’s troubles and instead we’re actually helping people prosper and maybe donating that money to an organization that can help them out.”

The walkout is also winning over some 2020 presidential candidates.

In a tweet, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “The safety and well-being of immigrant children is always worth fighting for.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted, “We cannot be a nation that stands for locking up little children. What these workers are doing is brave and necessary.”

Silam says he is confident that Wayfair will ultimately make the right decision.

The walkout is slated to take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Back Bay.

