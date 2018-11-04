Hundreds participate in 4th annual Pete Frates 5K

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners hit the pavement in Beverly on Sunday morning to take part in the Pete Frates 5K.

Those participating in the fourth annual race, which raises money for projects put on by the Frates family, said they came out to support Pete as he battles ALS and works to help others do the same.

Members of the Endicott baseball team joined the nearly thousand runners who laced up their sneakers and ran 3.1 miles for Frates, a former Boston College ball player.

“We just wanted to crush it out for Pete Frates,” said Kyle Brennan, an Endicott baseball player. “We all support him and his family. They’re kind of intertwined with Endicott baseball. (They) always support us and we support them as much as we can.”

Frates and his family continue to inspire more good works in their community; this race raised money for “Pete’s Park,” which opened just days ago.

“We wanted to make something in Beverly inclusive to everybody,” Kate Murphy, a participant, said. “I think it embodies what Pete Frates stands for.”

The all-inclusive, accessible park has something for everyone. It’s where Pete played as a kid, and now where he can watch his daughter Lucy play.

Frates and his family were there for the park’s grand opening Friday.

“A new place for us to make memories with our family and that is really the most important part of this for us,” Julie Frates, Pete’s wife, said. “It’s so easy for us to be here with Pete and our family and just enjoy as a normal family could.”

As Pete continues his fight against ALS, Sunday’s race proves he is not fighting alone.

“We live in the present and we are so present in this park right now, and feeling so much love, it’s overwhelming.” Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, said.

“Pete’s Park” has the funds it needs to be maintained for generations and with a community standing behind him, Pete will create a lasting legacy.

