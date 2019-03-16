Hundreds participate in polar plunge supporting Special Olympics

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds braved the cold waters in Revere for a polar plunge supporting the Special Olympics on Saturday.

The plunge was a first for Jennifer Sweeney, whose son participates in the Special Olympics as a bowler.

“I do it for him,” Sweeney said. “It was cold but I’ll do it again next year. I’m crazy, I guess.”

Sunny skies and above-freezing temperatures were no match for the bitter water and piercing wind.

“Took a shower at home in warm water. Took a bath in cold water,” Massachusetts State Police Major Pasquale Russolillo said.

Middleton Police Chief James DiGianvittorio helped organize the event.

“I was the first one in and last one out. My legs are frozen,” DiGianvittorio said. “All worth it for the cause.”

There was an outpouring of support from both state and local police departments.

“The job we have is not easy but this makes it all worthwhile,” DiGianvittorio said.

“It comes close to my heart,” Russolillo said. “I have a brother that has special needs.”

Funds from the plunge will help athletes with their medical, uniform, and training expenses.

“It all goes to the athletes,” DiGianvittorio said. “100 percent of the money we raise goes to the athletes.”

The event raised about $130,000 for the Special Olympics.

