Hundreds turn out for Veterans Day events in Maine

Hundreds have gathered for Veterans Day parades and other events across Maine despite rainy weather.

Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland and Portland were among communities holding parades on Monday. Other events were held across the state.

In Bangor, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins presented the Distinguished Flying Cross Award to retired Air Force Maj. Charles “Chuck” McClead.

McClead flew more than 200 missions in Vietnam but never received the award he earned. He also survived a crash of his F-101B while stationed at then-Dow Air Force Base in Bangor.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)