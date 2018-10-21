Hundreds volunteer with Martin Richard Foundation in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 300 people came together in Dorchester on Sunday to honor Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard by volunteering to complete projects helping those in need.

One of the many projects that volunteers worked on at the Martin Richard Foundation’s Autumn Service Day in Dorchester was crocheting warm sleeping mats for homeless people.

“It’s not yarn, it is recycled plastic bags that are cut into strips and made into balls of yarn,” said volunteer Karen Losi.

Volunteers of all ages and experience levels contributed to the cause.

“One of the reasons we do this is to make it a nice, easy, family-friendly event,” said Terri Ladka, the executive director for the Martin Richard Foundation. “And introduce people who maybe even haven’t served with their family before to come and be part of this and understand what service is really about.”

Those donating their time joined the Richard family and event organizers for this special day of service and many of those being introduced to giving back were children.

“It’s different than just sitting at home and just playing Fortnite all day,” said 13-year-old Patrick Brophy. “It’s more fun.”

Volunteers spent hours working at different stations and completing tasks including making blankets, putting together hygiene kits, packing book bags full of supplies for schools and organizations in the area, and making sleeping mats and winter kits for the homeless.

“My mom crochets, so I’m used to watching her do it,” said Mack Losi, 8. “I just really got the hang of it.”

The Martin Richard Foundation’s goal is to provide opportunities for people to learn, grow, and lead through volunteerism and community engagement.

For more information, visit the Martin Richard Foundation.

