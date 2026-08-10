Former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to other parts of his body and is causing him pain, his son Hunter Biden said in an interview with the BBC last Friday.

“The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further,” Hunter said in the interview. “It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects.”

The 83-year-old revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2025, less than four months after he left the White House. His son said the diagnosis has been tough on their family.

“It’s really sad to watch,” Hunter said. “The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good.”

Doctor Toni Choueiri, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institue, said prostate cancer has a tendency to spread to bone, but there are options for treatment.

“There is hope,” Choueiri said. “When I trained a very long time ago, we didn’t have many drugs. Now we have drugs, and even patients with the most lethal form of prostate cancer do have options.”

Hunter said his father will continue to speak publicly about issues that are important to him, despite his condition.

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