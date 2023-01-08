COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been taken into custody on a charge of misleading a police investigation, according to Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police.

Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was charged as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset. During the course of the investigation, police developed probably cause to believe that Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators, according to a release.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)