HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) – A puppy in Hyannis underwent surgery that may have saved his life.

Shamus, a 10-week-old puppy, had a rare and fatal condition that was restricting food from getting to his stomach. Surgery would have cost several thousand dollars from a specialist and the breeder could not afford it. The only other option would be to put him down.

Dr. Kevin Smith stepped up and said he would do the surgery. While he had never performed it before, Smith took two weeks to teach himself and gather the right team, including a heart surgeon for humans.

“We’re creative veterinarians and we’re crafty. And that’s why my job’s so fun and this is the epitome of it, this is the pinnacle of fun,” said Smith.

The procedure took a team of six medical specialists to perform but the good news is Seamus and is recovering well. He also has a forever home, as another doctor at the animal hospital adopted him.

