Hyde Park woman wins $25,000 a year for life Mass. lotto prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park woman is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place last Thursday.

Judith Dorsey claimed her prize at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday and opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). Her winning ticket was bought at Akiki on Hyde Park Avenue. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday and Thursday evening.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)