I-495 in Westborough shut down after truck hauling whiskey rolls over

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 495 in Westborough is closed Thursday after a tractor-trailer hauling whiskey barrels rolled over near Route 9, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 23 just before 2 p.m. found a badly damaged tractor-trailer that was on its side and blocking three lanes of traffic, according to the Westborough Fire Department.
Minor injuries were suffered in the crash, state police said.
The ramp that carries traffic from Route 9 east onto I-495 will be closed until further notice. Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto Route 9.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area because lengthy delays are expected through the evening commute.
Crews are working to offload all of the product on the truck.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
