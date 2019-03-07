I-495 in Westborough shut down after truck hauling whiskey rolls over

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 495 in Westborough is closed Thursday after a tractor-trailer hauling whiskey barrels rolled over near Route 9, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 23 just before 2 p.m. found a badly damaged tractor-trailer that was on its side and blocking three lanes of traffic, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

Westborough Firefighters are working this TT Unit roll over on I-495 South at Exit 23. Three lanes blocked. Ramp from 9 East is closed. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/mAGUwnr9EA — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 7, 2019

Minor injuries were suffered in the crash, state police said.

The ramp that carries traffic from Route 9 east onto I-495 will be closed until further notice. Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto Route 9.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area because lengthy delays are expected through the evening commute.

Crews are working to offload all of the product on the truck.

#MAtraffic update: Cargo being off-loaded, then truck will be removed. Expect heavy delays to continue, I-495 SB in #Westborough just south of Route 9 (exit 23). Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ttR3M8grr0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)