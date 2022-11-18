WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes of I-93 southbound in Woburn are back open after an early morning crash caused significant backups on Friday.

Traffic started backing up around 6 a.m., when a garbage truck appeared to roll over and crash onto its side, blocking multiple lanes in the process.

The crash occurred near Rte 128 and left only the interstate’s two right lanes open.

By 7 a.m., crews were able to clear the scene and reopen the remaining lanes, though residual traffic meant delays of up to an hour for some who were caught in the backup.

No details on the condition of the driver have been released.

