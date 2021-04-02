BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (WHDH) — A middle school student made a rare discovery while out on a hike in Boulder County, Colorado.

Jonathan Charpentier unknowingly picked up a tyrannosaurus tooth after it caught his eye.

He turned the tooth over to Dinosaur Curator Joe Sertich, who was able to identify it.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Jonathan recalled after learning that he found a T-Rex tooth. “I thought there’s no way it could be something that interesting but something that I felt said send an email to the museum.”

The tooth is now on display at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, where Jonathan will permanently be credited with the find.

