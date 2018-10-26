CARMEL, Ind. (WHDH) — An Indiana man is back with his cat six years after she ran away.

Jonathan Gulla was home from college in 2012 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma when his cat, Julie, got out of the house and didn’t come back.

His family put up flyers around the neighborhood but she was never found.

About six years later, someone across town found a cat and posted a picture of her on a site for lost and found pets.

Gulla went over to that person’s house and realized this cat was his.

“I picked her up and she just like went right up here,” he said. “I turned her around and these two gentlemen were looking and I said ‘does she have a white spot?’ and they said ‘she has a white spot on her stomach!’ I couldn’t believe it.”

It’s a mystery where Julie has been over the years but Gulla, who is now married and cancer free, is happy she’s home.

