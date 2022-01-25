SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A man staying in Boston while his wife is being treated at an area hospital narrowly escaped serious injury when a chunk of concrete fell from a Somerville bridge and crashed through his windshield as he drove underneath.

Leonard Brown, who is from Santa Barbara, California is staying in Boston as his wife undergoes treatment for cancer. He was driving on the McGrath Highway in Somerville at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when he went under I-93 and the concrete piece crashed through the windshield of his 2010 Audi.

“When it hit, my vision was blurred because the windshield cracked and exploded around me,” Brown said.

Brown was able to pull over and call for help, and state officials are inspecting the bridge. The flying shards of windshield glass left Brown with cuts on his hand, but he said he could have been hit much worse.

“I don’t think I would’ve survived it,” Brown said of the concrete potentially hitting him. “The force, it went right through into the back seat.”

