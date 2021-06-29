BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) -

A mystery in North Billerica: Who hurt Bailey the cat?

Bailey’s owners say their cat will need to have her leg amputated, after vets say she was shot by what appeared to be a BB gun or airsoft rifle.

Billerica Police are investigating, calling the case, “outrageous.”

“That’s the worst thing that could ever happen to an animal. I’m really shocked by this,” says Jamie Starr.

Jamie Starr and her daughter Kayla Hinds don’t understand why someone would want to hurt Bailey, their cat.

“She’s super sweet. She’s really friendly and loves everyone,” says Starr.

The 11-year-old animal was found by their neighbor Monday morning, howling in pain.

“She goes, she can’t walk. She was just meowing and crying like crazy,” says Starr.

According to Kayla, the vet told them Bailey had been shot.

“Initially they had said it was a BB,” says Hinds.

But they aren’t sure, until it can be removed.

The family got to visit Bailey last night.

“She was really sweet and she snuggled right up to my mom and everything,” says Hinds.

Kayla and her mom say Bailey is a neighborhood cat, loved by everyone around them.

The last time Bailey was seen healthy was around 7 AM on Sunday. She was found early Monday morning, at the Oak Street Mobile Home park, on the border of Billerica and Tewksbury.

“I don’t understand it. I don’t know why this happened to her,” says Starr.

Billerica Police are asking anyone around the area to check their home security cameras. If you have any information, you are asked to call Billerica Police or Animal Control at 978-671-0900 or 978-215-9639.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for medical bills.

