‘I just hit a tree, that’s it’: Fired Raynham bus driver defends her actions

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A former Raynham school bus driver defended her actions Tuesday after police said she crashed her bus into two trees and kept driving with children on board.

Police said Francelle Fleurine, 34, told them she was in a rush and was trying to turn around on a narrow streets when she struck two trees. No children were injured but the back window on the bus was smashed.

“There’s nothing to say. I just hit a tree, that’s it,” said Fleurine when 7News spoke with her outside her home in Attleborough.

Her husband, Esperando Fleurine, also spoke and said his wife is very sorry about what happened but thinks the children overreacted. He said he hopes she can get her job back.

