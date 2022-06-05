BOSTON (WHDH) - Mary Lee has been a Celtics fan for more than half her life, and considering that she just turned 100, that makes her a real superfan — even though she’s never been to a game.

Lee started rooting for the Celtics when she moved to Dorchester in 1958 and her home is filled with shirts, pennants and other memorabilia. She hasn’t visited the Garden but she tapes every game to watch on TV.

“I’m a real Celtics fan, you know. I don’t like to miss none of the games,” Lee said. “I just love my Celtic boys.”

And she was watching last week when the Celtics made their incredible comeback against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the Finals, loudly cheering her team on.

“That game was good and juicy,” Lee laughed. “On that 4th quarter… I was laid back. I had to sit up for that 4th quarter because I had to holler at them ‘Oh no oh no don’t give that game away.’”

Lee turned 100 during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference championship win over the Miami Heat, and said a Finals win would be the best birthday present she could ask for.

“If they have to go to 7, let them go to 7. But they can take them in 6, I’ll take that one baby. I’ll take that one,” Lee said.

