DUNKIN’, MASS. (WHDH) – The town of Stow is now the town of Dunkin’, at least for one day.

On Thursday, to celebrate the opening of the town’s only Dunkin’, the name officially changed to match the beloved coffee and donut restaurant.

Dunkin”s last Dunkin’ closed its doors in 2022, leading to the town’s now-defunct reputation as a Dunkin’ desert.

“I think it’s great,” said Dunkin’ resident Shannon Gay. “People love Dunkin’, honestly. I know some people are like, do people really care about Dunkin’? They do.”

Gay said she’s a huge Dunkin’ fan, and because the town hasn’t had a location for multiple years, she’s had to go out of her way to get her daily fix.

“It’s been really sad,” said Kristen Bauer, another resident of Dunkin’. “We’ve had to go to other towns, and we couldn’t rely on having Dunkin’ in Stow. The coffee keeps me going, with all these kids, you need a little bit of energy.”

The town’s name was even changed on Wikipedia, noting the town is “officially Dunkin'”.

“Now I officially live in Dunkin’, Massachusetts,” Gay said.

Dunkin’ enthusiasts lined up overnight and all morning to earn an extra prize for the first 100 Dunkin’ lovers: 100 days of free Dunkin’ coffee.

