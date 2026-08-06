FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is turning his passion for restoring old dollhouses into a career.

Nathaniel Ellis owns the world’s largest dollhouse shop.

“When I was a little boy, I wanted a dollhouse more than anything,” Ellis said. “I pinch myself that this is what I do for work.”

His store, “Flip this Dollhouse,” in Fall River, is home to more than 100 dollhouses of all sizes, and thousands of pieces of miniature furniture.

Ellis started restoring used dollhouses 24-years ago in his laundry room as a hobby.

“I figure out what speaks to me about the house, what’s going to be the story or the theme or the design style; sometimes I like to make it look lived in, and like something’s happening — maybe a party or some sort of event,” Ellis said.

Now, after 15 years in business, his dollhouses are gaining attention from around the world, even from the biggest pop star, Taylor Swift.

Swift featured one of his dollhouses in the background of her Eras Tour.

“I actually went and saw her concert in the theater, and it shows the dollhouse burning down, and I was so excited,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the most rewarding part of his job is not the worldwide recognition.

“The little boy in me that wanted a dollhouse growing up, I now get to see little boys and girls come into my shop and get a dollhouse at like 4 or 5 years old,” Ellis said. “So that is very rewarding.”

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