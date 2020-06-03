‘I will not be quiet anymore’: Bruins star Patrice Bergeron issues powerful statement on death of George Floyd

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins star Patrice Bergeron is known for keeping a low profile off the ice and is not on social media, but the veteran Stanley Cup champion felt compelled to speak out in wake of the death of Geroge Floyd.

“As hockey players, we have a tendency to do our business while staying quiet, without wanting to make too much noise. It is in our culture. But surrounding the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, it made me realize that by not speaking up on the matter, and not using my voice as a professional athlete, it’s, in fact, allowing racism to fester and continue,” Bergeron said in a statement shared by the Bruins.

Bergeron noted that he will never truly understand the pain and suffering that the black community has endured but he said he can no longer remain silent.

“Silence is not an option for me anymore. I realize that I will never truly understand the fear, pain, and suffering the black community has endured. As a white man, I have always tried to live by respect and

equality, but I also acknowledge my privileges. I am disappointed in myself that it took this long for me to truly open my eyes. Seeing all this pain truly breaks my heart and forces me to seek answers,” Bergeron said.

The 34-year-old native of central Quebec said that he plans to educate himself on racial injustices and stand up for those who have been suffering.

“Today and going forward I want to listen, educate myself, and stand up for the black community. We cannot change the past, but we certainly can change the future. It is time to truly acknowledge this cry for help,” Bergeron said.

Bergeron urged the world to take real action to promote anti-racism instead of simply posting on Instagram.

It needs to be more than a simple Instagram post. Let’s take real actions. With an open heart and compassion, I am determined to be an ally, continue to grow myself, and raise my children to be anti-racist,” Bergeron added.

Bergeron said he and his family are donating $25,000 to Boston’s NAACP branch and $25,000 to Centre Multiethnique de Quebec.

“I will not be quiet anymore,” Bergeron concluded.

A statement from Patrice Bergeron. To those who wish to support: NAACP Boston: https://t.co/uXXPUDXivO Centre Multiethnique de Quebec: https://t.co/aS9a57RWOi pic.twitter.com/IVKU1hMNd6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 3, 2020

