OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local woman says she is thankful for the good Samaritan who rushed to her rescue in Oxford Wednesday.

Yata Yeawolo told 7NEWS she had just dropped her 3-year-old son off at daycare around 8:30 a.m. when she spun out on Route 56, crossed lanes, and landed upside down, in a ditch, and out of view.

“It just happened so fast, it just lost control and went boom! Into the ditch,” she said.

Yeawolo’s car was precariously perched on its front bumper and she was hanging on for dear life.

“Nobody could hear me screaming on top of my lungs, I was crying, I had no help, and I’m facing down, by car is up in a tree,” she said.

It was around this time that Dylan Dauphinee was headed to work down the very same road.

“It rained very briefly for about 10-15 minutes,” he explained “I don’t know what happened, everything was just a skating rink of ice.”

As he slowed down to contend with the conditions, something caught his eye.

“I saw this poor woman’s silver Camry upside down, about 10 feet in a ditch, lying vertical,” he said.

So he jumped down to see if anyone was inside and was shocked to find Yeawolo.

“I pressed my hand against the glass and said, ‘Hey are you OK?’ And she just looked at me, and I remember her eyes, and her hair dangling over because she’s hung upside down, and she said, ‘I’m OK, I’m OK.”

Yeawolo said she remembered hearing Dauphinee’s voice.

“Yelling, ‘Is anybody alive? Is anybody alive?’ And I’m like, ‘Help! I’m here,” she recalled. “He couldn’t hear and came to the front side and said, ‘Are you alive?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ and he said, ‘Oh thank God, she’s alive!”

Dauphinee called 911 and the firefighters were eventually able to find her, break the windshield and pull her out to safety.

When she spoke to 7NEWS later in the evening, Yeawolo wondered who the man was that found her dangling there. She said she just wanted to give him a hug so a reunion was made.

The two strangers live less than five minutes away from each other, now bonded forever by one icy morning commute.

Dauphinee said he was thrilled to see the woman he had been thinking about all day.

“It was really tough today,” he said. “I have a daughter and a wife, I couldn’t imagine my wife hanging there thinking, ‘Can somebody find me?”

The emotions of the day hit Yeawolo hard. The mom of three said she is just so thankful she survived to hug her kids again.

“I would have been dead, I’m not supposed to be alive right now,” she said.

