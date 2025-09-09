LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - President Trump promised to make more ICE arrests in Boston, and some neighboring communities, including Lynn, are already seeing federal agents carrying out their latest operation.

Heavily armed ICE agents moved in on a Lynn apartment building Monday. People who live in the building say the man who was arrested was American, and he was taken to an ICE facility.

“When they finally came out, they had him under arrest with handcuffs on the back and he was coming out with pajamas, his glasses and shirt,” recalled Miosotis Cintron.

Dubbed “Patriot 2.0”, the Department of Homeland Security said the new operation is targeting the worst criminals in the country illegally, adding that sanctuary city policies like those in Boston “not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was quick to push back on these claims.

“Boston is going to continue to uphold the Boston Trust Act, our state law, and the clear separation where our local officials and city government do not cooperate in the mass deportation effort that this federal administration is trying to push,” she said.

The first round of ICE arrests in Massachusetts came in the spring, which ICE claimed resulted in about 1,500 arrests, including the controversial detainments of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who the federal government accused of supporting Hamas without providing evidence, and Milford high school student Marcelo Gomes da Silva.

Governor Maura Healey said ICE’s actions are not centered on public safety.

“We’ve seen construction workers, nannies, landscapers, health care aides – these are the people that are being taken in huge numbers,” Healey said. “It is not the kind of effort Trump said it was about.”

