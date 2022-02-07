(WHDH) — An ice cream company in New England is recalling some batches of ice cream that have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The Royal Ice Cream Company, based in Manchester, Connecticut, announced Friday the recall of specific lots of Batch Ice Cream Brand vanilla, ginger, and mocha chip ice cream due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

This recall came after Food and Drug Administration sampling revealed the presence of the bacteria on processing equipment.

The recalled ice cream was distributed to Market Baskets in Massachusetts, Big Y Stores in Mass. and Conn., and Roach Brothers Markets in Mass.

The products are packaged in paper 16-ounce pints with the Date of Manufacture as 1/19/22 and Best By as 7/19/23, found on the bottom of the cup.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with this recall.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who purchased the recalled ice cream are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA and the Royal Ice Cream Company are continuing to investigate.

