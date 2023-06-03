FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Grab a spoon for all-you-can-eat ice cream at Gillette Stadium. The 2023 Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl kicks off day two of the festivities at noon on Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids to enjoy ice cream and other frozen treats from noon until 8 p.m. to benefit a great cause. The proceeds go to the Jimmy Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to support both pediatric and adult cancer care and research.

Melany Duval, senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer at the institute, said this year is special, as the ice cream festival celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“Providing a really incredible and unique community-based event, celebrating the beginning of summer, and bringing together one of the things that Massachusetts is known for, which is their love for ice cream and their love of Dana Farber,” Duval said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)