(WHDH) — Immigration authorities have detained a record number of undocumented immigrants this past year.

According to data obtained from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, it has held an average of more than 42,000 people in custody each day throughout the fiscal year of 2018.

The previous record high since ICE began tracking the data in 2001 was just over 38,000 last year.

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement one of his top priorities since taking office.

He recently sent thousands of active duty military troops to the United States-Mexico border and issued a proclamation to ban migrants who cross the border illegally from seeking asylum.

